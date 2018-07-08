Milford Senior Center calendar July 9 to 15

07-09-2018 to 7-15-2018

The Milford Senior Center at 9 Jepson Drive offers a variety of programs, activities and services for Milford residents 55 years of age and older. Membership dues are $15.00 a year. For members who do not live in Milford, the yearly membership fee is $25.00 a year. Call 203 877-5131 or visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com Link to Contacts to Program Director Amanda Berry for information.

Night Time Programs: Monday evenings. The Center will be open Monday evenings, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Members can enjoy cards, pool and games. See schedule below.

THE AHRENS PROGRAM

The Ahrens Program provides recreation, nutrition and educational activities for older adults with cognitive impairments. The program also enables caregivers to have several hours of respite while the participant is being supervised by staff members and volunteers. Please contact Rita Whiskeyman, Ahrens Program Coordinator or Christine Lyas, Social Service Worker at 203 877-5131 for details on this program.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER WEBSITE

Visit our website milfordctseniorcenter.com for complete information on all the Center’s programs and services. Classes at the Milford Senior Center are free; however, donations are accepted and welcomed.

MONDAY July 9 2018

9:30 a.m. Arts and Crafts

9:30 a.m. Laughter Yoga Group

10:30 a.m. Ballroom Aerobics

10:30 a.m. Low Vision Support Group today

11:00 a.m. Zumba Gold

1:00 p.m. Bingo, Mahjongg, Scrabble

1:00 p.m. Art Class

4:00 Line Dance

6:30 Model Railroad Group

On Mondays, the Senior Center is open until 8:00 p.m.

TUESDAY, July 10, 2018

9:15 a.m. Beginner’s Line Dance Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Strengthen and Stabilize

9:30 a.m. Intro to Chess

10:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

10:00 a.m. Gospel Choir

10:30 a.m. Osteoporosis Preventative Exercise Class

11:00 a.m. Literary Lunch Book Club “The Color of Water by James McBride”

1:00 p.m. Club C meeting followed by Bingo

1:00 p.m. Tap Dance Class

1:00 p.m. Quilting Group

4:15 p.m. Yoga Class

WEDNESDAY, July 11, 2018

9:30 a.m. Tai Chi

9:30 a.m. Beading Class

10:30 a.m. Country/Western Line Dance Class

10:30 Tai Chi- Beginner

1:00 p.m. French Class

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Happy hookers Knitting Group

THURSDAY, July 12, 2018

9:05 a.m. Yoga

10:00 a.m. Writers Unlimited July 12th and 26th

10:30 a.m. Line Dance Class

10:30 a.m. Qi Gong.

11:00 Italian Cultural Class

1:00 p.m. Wii Bowling

1:00 p.m. Knitting group

1:00 p.m. Bingo

1:00 p.m.- 2:30 p.m. Interactive Origani

FRIDAY, July 13, 2018

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. free haircuts- call front desk for an appointment 203 877-5131

9:00 a.m. Ceramics Class

9:30 a.m. Stretch, Move, Connect and Stabilize

9:30 a.m. Meditation (for one hour)- 4th Friday of the month.

10:00 a.m. Creative Writing Class-

10:30 a.m. Choral Group

10:45 a.m. Let Your Yoga Dance now every week.

However, on Friday, July 13th and 27th, Pickle Ball will begin at 3:00 p.m.

The Milford Senior Center is open Sunday at noon till 4:00 p.m. for cards and bingo, billiards and special program events. The pool room is open 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Hot dogs are available at $1.50 each.

The Milford Senior Center offers lunch daily, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Lunch tickets may be purchased at the lunch window from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Lunch ticket prices: complete dinner- $3.00 includes soup and dinner- Sandwich only $1.25. Soup only $.50. A vegetarian meal is offered: tossed salad or Peanut butter and Jelly sandwich daily for $1.00. Salad of the day is available as a cold plate for only $1.00. All meals include hot coffee or tea, rolls with butter and dessert.

MILFORD SENIOR CENTER MENU July 9 to July 13

Monday, Chicken Cordon Bleu, Rice Pilaf, mixed vegetables; Tuesday, roast pork, sweet potatoes, broccoli; Wednesday, stuffed Rigatoni, green beans, Italian bread; Thursday, Shepard’s Pie, tossed salad; Friday, baked fish with lemon and Tartar Sauce, Rice Pilaf, green beans.

TRAVEL

COACH TOURS (The big buses) Open to members and non- members.1 day, 2 days, 3 plus days ? Check the travel wall!

7/9 Mohegan Sun $27.00 Casino bonus and meal voucher.

7/24 Perkins Cove in Ogunquit… $140.00 (lunch included – a feast of seafood, prime rib or chicken) followed by a 14 mile cruise of rocky coast, Nubble Lighthouse, elegant homes & photo opportunities…next to Kittery & When Pigs Fly Bakery with time to shop.. A long but incredibly picturesque wonderful day!

8/29-9/1 1000 Islands of Alexandria Bay…Join me for this NEW tour of incredible beauty. Includes most meals, sightseeing & gratuities. Call for detailed flyer or come by Travel Office. This one is really different!

9/17-19 [email protected] & Sound Lancaster…New hotel, new stops, new restaurants! Come by for a flyer!!!

11/1-5th WASHINGTON DC…All the favorites and the New African American Museum & Center, too much to mention here, come by or call for detailed flyer and registration. Deposits of $100.00 due immediately!

“SHORTER VERSION” Trips – Open to members only. These, sell out FAST! Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive…. Trips are operated on our transit buses, shorter, inclusive and less expensive…. (We will waitlist nonmembers) Call for availability on all of these please

.

7/15 GREASE @ Ivoryton $70.00 lunch included.

7/17 CELEBRATE [email protected] Aqua Turf $65.00 lunch included.

8/7 Essex Train and Riverboat Ride $60 lunch onboard the train.

8/11 or 12th TOSCA @ The Ct. Opera Theatre Clinton Call for details

8/14 A LITTLE BIT COUNTRY, A LITTLE ROCK N ROLL @ Aqua Turf $65.00 lunch included

8/22 Chorus Line at Ivoryton $70.00 lunch included

9/1 OLIVER @ Goodspeed lunch included $92.00

Lots of great trips coming for 2018, 2019 & 2020 …Italy, America’s National Parks, France Canals.

Costa Rica, Oberammergau with the Passion Play and more…join me at the Travel Showcase!

9/11 ON BROADWAY at Aqua Turf $65.00 lunch included

On the Travel Wall…..Always ask! More trips January. Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext.

Come by for the Broadway Preview..On Your Feet, Something Rotten, Bodyguard, Love Never Dies and more…Italy, America’s National Parks, France Canals..and more

Holidays featuring Nashville (Opryland) Memphis (Graceland). New Orleans (incredible)

.The Broadway Series @ Bushnell All Orchestra seats always. Preview on the travel wall.

.

Much more coming for December and the big tours coming for 2018 too. Coming in the Bushnell, The Color Purple, Love Never Died (follow up to Phantom) The Body Guard and HAMILTON. December 2018- January 2019. Pick up the Broadway Preview!

All detailed flyers are also on the Travel Wall…..Always ask! Trips are NON refundable unless noted or can be re-sold. We do take a waitlist for all our trips! Call…203 877-5131 ext. 2119