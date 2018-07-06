Something of Bev’s closing soon after 30 years

After 30 years owning an iconic Milford shop, Bev Dennis will be closing the doors of Something of Bev’s and retiring.

With her store emptying of the reclaimed furniture and home accents typical of the wares that have been sold here over the years, Dennis said she expects the shop will close next weekend, by Sunday, July 15.

“It’s time,” said Dennis. “After 30 years, it’s time.”

The business that has made Dennis part of the Milford landscape all these years actually started 45 years ago, when her aunt gave her some small straw baskets. Dennis bought plastic flowers and filled them, and then she sold them all at a craft fair in Walnut Beach.

That’s when she knew she could sell her crafted creations, leading her to create things at home when her children were young, and later to open her shop on the Boston Post Road, selling reconditioned furniture, wall hangings, and all the other items that customers have found in her shop over the years.

She said retirement will give her time to travel, spend time with family — including six grandchildren — and enjoy the cottage she and her husband, Bob, own in Canaan.

She said she has enjoyed all the years at Something of Bev’s, mostly because the people who have shopped at her store have become more than customers. They have become friends.