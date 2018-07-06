Registrars explain voting in the August primary

The Milford Registrars of Voters have released information about eligibility requirements and deadlines to qualify for voting in the Aug. 14 Democratic and Republican primaries.

People cannot vote in the primary if they are not a member of the political party.

Unaffiliated voters cannot vote in either the Democratic or Republican primaries.

A person is considered a new voter if they meet the eligibility requirements and are registering to vote for the first time or if they are a voter who has moved into Milford.

Deadlines for voting in the Aug. 14, 2018 primaries

The deadline for unaffiliated voters to enroll or new voters to register with a political party by mail or online, so they can vote in the Aug. 14 primaries, is Aug. 9.

The deadline for unaffiliated voters to enroll or new voters to register with a political party at the Registrars of Voters’ office is by noon, in person, on Aug. 13.

Voters can check their party and registration status at: http://myvote.ct.gov/lookup. For more information, call 203-783-3240 or go to the Registrars of Voters website: ci.milford.ct.us/registrars-of-voters.