Foran High fall sports tryout dates and times

The Foran High School Athletic Department has announced the starting dates and times for tryouts for the fall sports season.

All athletes must have a physical on file in the nurse’s office, a signed permission slip, a signed concussion consent form and a signed cardiac arrest consent form.

No exceptions will be made.

If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to call Anthony Vitelli at 203-783-3502 ext No. 5 or email him at [email protected]

If your child plans to participate in high school athletics during the 2018-2019 school year, you may now complete the athletic sign-off forms online via your PowerSchool parent account.

The fall, winter, and spring sports are all available now and can be completed at one time if you so choose.

The directions for completing the forms online are attached below.

Also, we have provided the direct link to sign in to your PowerSchool account: https://gradebook.milforded.org/public/

If you have any issues getting into your PowerSchool parent account please email [email protected]

Football ……………….(meet at the turf field)

August 13 @ 8:00 a.m.

August 14 @ 8:00 a.m.

August 15 @ 8:00 a.m.

Boys Cross Country (meet outside the gym)

August 23 @ 3:30 p.m.

August 24 @ 3:30 p.m.

August 25 @ 8:00 a.m.

Girls Cross Country (meet outside the gym)

August 23 @ 3:30 p.m.

August 24 @ 3:30 p.m.

August 25 @ 8:00 a.m.

Boys Soccer………… (meet at the turf field)

**Must attend both sessions**

August 23 @ 8:00 a.m (turf) and 5:00 p.m. (grass)

August 24 @ 8:00 a.m.(turf) and 5:00 p.m. (grass)

August 25 @ 2:30 p.m. (turf)

Girls Soccer…………. (meet at the turf field)

August 23 @ 6:00 p.m. (turf)

August 24 @ 6:00 p.m. (turf)

August 25 @ 8:00 a.m. (grass)

Girls Swimming……..(meet in pool area)

August 23 @ 2:30 p.m.

August 24 @ 2:30 p.m.

August 25 @ 7:00 a.m.

Volleyball………………(meet in the gym)

August 23 @ 9:00 a.m.

August 24 @ 9:00 a.m.

August 25 @ 9:00 a.m.