Little League: Lou Gehrig blanks West Haven

By Mike Suppe on July 5, 2018

Scott Worzel pitched out of a jam in the fourth inning. — David G. Whitham photo

Milford’s Lou Gehrig 11-12 Baseball All-Star team improved to 3-1 in pool play with a 3-0 victory over visiting West Haven at Ralph Clarkson Field on Thursday night.

Southpaw starter Zach Worzel combined with Declan Wywoda on a six-hit shutout to power Lou Gehrig to the win.

In the bottom of the first inning, Lou Gehrig plated the only runs it would need. Kasen Lanese and Wywoda drew walks from West Haven starter Jesse Buonocore, setting the table for the middle of the Gehrig order.

Jake Stash then singled with one out and Brian Goglia added a two-out double to stake the locals to a 2-0 edge.

Gavin Kaminski laced a one-out triple in the bottom of the second, then scored on Lanese’s RBI single to center field to provide the final margin.

From there, it was pitching and defense leading the way for both teams. Worzel defused a threat in the top of the fourth, when K.J. Harp singled and Ray Gilbert reached on an error.

The hard-throwing left-hander then notched a pair of strikeouts and a weak grounder to second base to retire the side.

With the loss, West Haven fell to 2-2 in Pool B play.

Lou Gehrig travels to Branford (1-2) for the final game in Pool B play on Saturday at 4 p.m.

Mike Suppe

