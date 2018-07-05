Little League: Milford International defeats East Haven, 7-1

Justin Gentallan and Cal Wrigley used their pitching and hitting skills on Thursday night to lift the Milford International All-Stars to a 7-1 District 4 Little League Bracket A win over East Haven at Ralph Clarkson Field.

Milford International improved to 3-1, with two teams with two games remaining in its bracket. The top four teams in each bracket will meet in the single-elimination quarterfinals that begin on Monday.

Gentallan pitched into the fifth inning, before giving way to Wrigley as the pair held East Haven to five hits while combining for two strikeouts and a lone walk.

Gentallan drove in both runs scored by Milford in the fifth with a double.

Wrigley cleared the bases in the sixth with a double, which plated three runs.

Both players had two hits apiece.

East Haven’s Zack Marcucci had two hits.

“Our 12-year-olds have been leading the way so far,” said Milford International coach Pat Fallon about Gentallan and Wrigley. “We didn’t score in this game until late, but, once we did, we were able to push across enough runs.”