New splash pad draws a happy crowd

By Jill Dion on July 4, 2018 in News ·


A new splash pad opened July 4 at Eisenhower Park in Milford. The new amenity drew loads of children and parents on a very hot day to cool off and have fun.

 

 

 

Jill Dion

