The City of Milford will host its annual Independence Day Celebration Wednesday, July 4, gathering in front of Milford City Hall at 8:45 a.m. At 9 a.m. those assembled will walk to the Revolutionary War monument at Milford Cemetery.

This year’s speaker will be City Historian and president of the Milford Historical Society Art Stowe, who will offer highlights of the role Milford played in gaining the country’s independence.