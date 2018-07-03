Splash pad at Eisenhower Park will be open July 4!

Milford Mirror

The new splash pad at Eisenhower Park will be open to the public on July 4, at noon.

“The splash pad is the latest upgrade to the park, following the recent addition of eight pickleball courts,” Mayor Ben Blake said in a press release issued Tuesday. “The park is filled with recreational amenities such as walking trails, tennis courts, a playground, softball fields and more.”

Blake thanked the Public Works Department and others.

“Eisenhower is truly a community centerpiece of which we can all be proud,” he said.

For pickleball beginners, an educational session is planned for Monday, July 9, from noon to 4 p.m. Certified pickleball coaches will be on location with equipment for the public to come out and give it a try.

