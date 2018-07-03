Softball: Amity defeats Milford to win District title

It may have been two days short of the Fourth of July, but the Amity Little League 12U softball All-Stars created a fireworks display of their own under some hot conditions Monday night at the Old Tavern Road Sports Complex in Orange.

Amity scored eight of its 11 runs in the first two innings in the District 4 title game en route to an 11-4 win over Milford and will now advance to the sectionals beginning on Thursday.

The loss ended the season for Milford which played Amity three times in the playoff round and suffered three defeats.

“We were perfect against everybody else, but they (Amity) had our number,” said Milford coach Matt Nittoly. “We didn’t play our best game tonight. This is a great group of girls. I just got finished telling them, that each and every one of them has a lot of softball left in them. This was just one point in their careers.”

“Several years ago, both leagues (what was once known as the Bethwood Softball Little League and the Orange Little League) decided that, because all of the girls from the three towns play for one high school (Amity Regional) that it would be a good idea to combine the leagues,” said Amity All-Stars coach Matt Fletcher, whose daughter, Hannah, pitched a complete-game win. “It was officially voted upon and passed just this past spring. So, now we’re the Amity Little League All-Stars.”

After yielding five runs in the top half of the first inning, Milford rallied, putting up three runs in the home half.

Talia Salanto and Chloe Nittoly opened with base hits, with Talia Salanto coming around to score when Amity committed two throwing errors on Chloe Nittoly’s single. Nittoly then scored on a wild pitch. Milford’s Kaitlin Beaupre followed it up by walking and she eventually was plated when Lauren Stroffolino lined a base hit up the middle.

Amity came right back, adding three runs in the second and tacking on three more in the fifth.

“This score might look a little lopsided,” said Fletcher, who once lived in Milford and was a three-sport athlete at Foran. “But we’ve always had good battles with Milford. Two years ago, we had to rally from two runs down to beat them in this same game. There’s a lot of really talented players over there.”

Milford was able to draw as close as 8-4 when it scored one more time, in the third.

Beaupre and Kayden Prevost provided hits in the inning. Beaupre scored the run from third, advancing on a wild pitch.

Milford finished with six hits while Nittoly and Talia Salanto split up the pitching. Nittoly threw into the third before Talia Salanto took over from there and recorded four strikeouts.

“I have to tip my cap to them,” Matt Nittoly said. “They’re very good and they made very few mistakes tonight.”

Amity had 10 hits. Libby Antalik had two hits and drove in four runs. Also picking up two hits apiece were Grace Carrington, the teams’ catcher and lead-off hitter along with Avery Dillon.