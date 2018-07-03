Tax payments due July 1

Tax bills for all motor vehicles, personal property, and real estate/sewer usage on the Grand List of October 1, 2017 have been mailed, and are due and payable July 1, according to the city’s tax office.

The last day to pay without interest is Aug. 1. Any bill that has not been paid or USPS postmarked by Aug. 1 will incur the state mandated interest charge of 1.5% per month or $2 minimum, calculated from the original due date of July 1.

People who have not received their tax bill may obtain a copy by calling the tax office at 203-783-3217, or search for a bill online via the tax office webpage. Failure to receive a bill does not invalidate the tax, and tax officials said they do not have the authority to waive delinquent interest.

Payment may be made by mail to Milford Tax Collector, 70 West River St, PO Box 3025, Milford CT 06460. If a receipt is requested, mail in a self-addressed stamped envelope with payment, along with all copies of the bill. Online payments can be made via the link at ci.milford.ct.us/tax-collector — service fees apply.

Payment may also be made in person by cash, check, or credit/debit card. Fees for credit/debit cards apply. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.