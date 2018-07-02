Lifeguard shortage means limited lifeguard hours at Silver Sands

Due to a shortage of lifeguards, there will be limited lifeguard hours at several state beaches, including Silver Sands in Milford.

According to a state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection press release, Silver Sands, as well as Sherwood Island State Park in Westport and Black Rock State Park in Watertown may be staffed up to five days per week, rather than seven days per week.

Indian Well State Park in Shelton will not be staffed with lifeguards at all this season.

“Connecticut is not immune to the national shortage of lifeguards,” said Tom Tyler, Director of Connecticut State Parks. “Despite an exhaustive recruiting effort, unfortunately we have been unable to hire enough lifeguards to fully staff Indian Well State Park at this time. DEEP will continue to recruit and train additional guards as they are available, and hope to expand coverage during the summer. Visitors may call the park to inquire about lifeguards, and signage will be in place to let visitors know whether guards will be on duty.”

A full complement of lifeguards will be in place at the following state parks:

Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield