Rotary’s Lobster Bake is July 28

The members of Milford Rotary Club are gearing up to hold their 42nd annual Lobster Bake on Saturday, July 28.

This event, dubbed the “best party of the summer,” will take place at Milford Boat Works, 1 High Street, Milford, from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Ticket price is $45 for twin lobsters, corn on the cob, and all the other fixings. Steak tickets are available for the same price for those preferring “turf” over “surf,” and children’s hot dog tickets are $5.

Beer and wine are included in the ticket price for guests 21 and older, and soft drinks are also included for all. Craft beer will be available separately for purchase.

Raffles, entertainment, and dancing will be provided, with music by Odd Fellas with Pat Matto, for this rain or shine event.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will provide college scholarships to local students, as well as helping to support many local charitable organizations.

Tickets can be purchased from any club member or at Colony Paint & Wallpaper, 282 Boston Post Road, Milford; The Milford Bank, 33 Broad St, Milford; Milford Photo, 22 River St, Milford. Online purchases can be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/milford-rotary-lobster-bake-42nd-annual-tickets-42368508349