Obituary: Kimberly Byrnes Marshall, 68, of Milford

Kimberly Byrnes Marshall, 68, of Milford, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2018. Born on March 13, 1950 in Atlantic City, NJ, she was the daughter of the late William Byrnes and Eleanor Greene Byrnes.

Kim was a graduate of Milford High School and went on to earn a degree from Green Mountain College in Vermont. She worked for many years at The Pension Service in North Haven before her illness. She will be greatly missed.

Kim was a resident of Milford for most of her life, and felt most at home on the water. She enjoyed spending time with her family on William’s boat cruising Long Island Sound, and the best place to find her on a summer day was on the beach or poolside. She wore a perpetual tan as elegantly and easily as any accessory.

Kim enjoyed the quiet pleasures of home. She had the greenest thumb of any human, and plants and flowers of all kinds thrived under her care. (She claimed to have no secret to her success despite results that suggested the contrary; when she traveled, whoever it fell upon to water and tend to her plants felt a stress unrivaled in the world of horticulture.) Kim was an avid reader who not only always had a recommendation for a good book, but was also a great gifter of books. She was an excellent cook and took pride in a well-stocked wine rack and a clean home. It surprised no one in her family when one of her last requests was to be assured her vacuum cleaner was present and in good working order.

Kim possessed an immense sense of humor that she commanded with an athletic ease. She was a 68-year-old woman still very much capable of what could best be called “antics,” and was often the life of the party. She was without equal at walking the line between being a good influence on those around her, and doing the exact opposite of that. It was nearly impossible to be bored while in her company.

Kim is survived by her son, Michael (Alexandra Mandzak) Marshall; her brother, Ric (Lynn) Byrnes; her nephew and niece, Christopher (Carly) Byrnes, and Kathryn Byrnes; and her great niece and nephew, Abigail and Sean Byrnes.

The family is planning a memorial in her honor at a date to be determined. If you so wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kim’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. The family is being compassionately cared for by Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave condolences, please visit www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.