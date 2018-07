Downtown Milford was packed Saturday for the annual Kick Off to Summer, which featured music, food trucks and a fireworks display over the harbor at 9:30 p.m. Below, Dan Worroll, who organized the event, walks through the crowd as the festivities get rocking. Also, a group of children line up in front of the band, ready to dance when the tunes start. Above, fireworks light up the harbor as the crowd watches.