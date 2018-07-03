Binge and Repeat: Find joy with the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is one of those nonsensical comedies that draws you in when you just need a break from reality.

This distraction comes in the form of a painfully chipper redhead who wears an obscene amount of brightly colored sweaters.

The Netflix series starring Ellie Kemper (from The Office) tells the story of Kimmy Schmidt finding herself with a second chance at life after being rescued from a bunker. Kimmy is one of four “Mole Women” who were kidnapped by a zany cult leader and DJ (Jon Hamm) and kept in an underground bunker for 15 years. After being freed from the bunker, Kimmy moves to New York with an unstoppable optimism and a purple backpack.

Kimmy takes on the world with her self-absorbed, roommate Titus Andromedon (played by Tituss Burgess), her mildly deranged landlord Lillian (Carol Kane) and her oblivious employer, Jacqueline Voorhees (Jane Krakowski).

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock created the series which explains the strong 30 Rock vibe. As the show progresses, the viewers watch Kimmy try her hand at nannying, being an Uber driver, working retail and trying to get her GED.

Kimmy’s bumbling and cheery nature is amusing, but at times it’s a bit cringe-worthy as she excitedly trains to become a crossing guard or when she makes one-too-many Saved by the Bell references. Warning: The theme song is one hell of an earworm, so unless you want to be humming “females are strong as hell” for the next two months you should take advantage of the skip intro option.

The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt has four seasons available on Netflix. The second half of the fourth season will be released in January 2019. Fans might also enjoy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, a cop comedy available on Hulu.