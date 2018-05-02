Milford Mirror

Girls track: Law sweeps, Schulte closing in on 300 wins

By Milford Mirror on May 2, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

By sweeping six events Tuesday, the Jonathan Law girls track team defeated host Daniel Hand 93-56.

The Lady Lawmen took the top three spots in the 100 hurdles, shot put, 300 hurdles, discus, high jump and triple jump to give them a 54-point advantage in those events.

The win improved Law’s record to 3-5 and gave longtime coach Linwood Schulte 298 wins in his 36-year career. The 80-year-old coach can reach the 300-win milestone Friday when Law hosts Harding, Bassick and Platt Tech at Phillips/Schulte Track.

The Law girls also had five athletes either qualify for state or improve on their state qualifying performances.

With victories, Samara Thacker improved her 100-meter time to 12.6 and senior captain Shawna Winters moved her qualifying distance in the discus to 117-feet, 8 inches.

Others who qualified for state included Grace Wooten in the 400 meter (65.0), Katelyn Konareski in the 800 (2:32) and Rhea Grant in the 200 (27.3).

Hanna Broderick aided the Law cause with victories in the high jump (4-2) and triple jump (30-0).

Law’s 3200-meter and 400-meter relay teams grabbed wins.

Other winners included Andriana Bruno in the 100 hurdles (19.2), Melissa Flanagan in the shot put (28-0) and Lily Baldieri in the 300 hurdles (54.6).

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Girls track: Jonathan Law posting fine times
  2. Girls track: Eagles top Lions
  3. Girls track: Jonathan Law tops Lauralton, West Haven
  4. Girls track: Lady Lawmen top Foran, Lauralton Hall

Tags: , ,

Previous Post Attention Foran wrestling alumni
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress