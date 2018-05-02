Girls track: Law sweeps, Schulte closing in on 300 wins

By sweeping six events Tuesday, the Jonathan Law girls track team defeated host Daniel Hand 93-56.

The Lady Lawmen took the top three spots in the 100 hurdles, shot put, 300 hurdles, discus, high jump and triple jump to give them a 54-point advantage in those events.

The win improved Law’s record to 3-5 and gave longtime coach Linwood Schulte 298 wins in his 36-year career. The 80-year-old coach can reach the 300-win milestone Friday when Law hosts Harding, Bassick and Platt Tech at Phillips/Schulte Track.

The Law girls also had five athletes either qualify for state or improve on their state qualifying performances.

With victories, Samara Thacker improved her 100-meter time to 12.6 and senior captain Shawna Winters moved her qualifying distance in the discus to 117-feet, 8 inches.

Others who qualified for state included Grace Wooten in the 400 meter (65.0), Katelyn Konareski in the 800 (2:32) and Rhea Grant in the 200 (27.3).

Hanna Broderick aided the Law cause with victories in the high jump (4-2) and triple jump (30-0).

Law’s 3200-meter and 400-meter relay teams grabbed wins.

Other winners included Andriana Bruno in the 100 hurdles (19.2), Melissa Flanagan in the shot put (28-0) and Lily Baldieri in the 300 hurdles (54.6).