Boys tennis: Notre Dame defeats Jonathan Law

Jonathan Law’s boys tennis team lost to Notre Dame, 5-2, on Tuesday.
Singles
#1 Andrew Farchetti (ND) def. Adarsh Senthilnathan 6-0, 6-0
#2 Audre Singer (ND) def. Kenny Wright 6-0, 6-0
#3 Oliver Suamon (ND) def. Anish Sikhinam 6-3, 6-3
#4 Connor Kauffman (ND) def. Marcelo Silva def. Lucas Greifzu 6-2, 6-1
Doubles
#1 Nick Dostal and Brian Zirkel (L) def. Euan Quesada and Ejuan Wicko 6-3, 6-1
#2 Jack Jannitto and Justin Pollio (ND) def. Angel Santiago and Lucas Greifzu 6-4, 6-4
#3 Massi Cori and Andrew Ancheta (ND) def Matt Brooks and Krishnan Patel 6-3, 1-6, 12-10