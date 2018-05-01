Milford Mirror

Boys tennis: Notre Dame defeats Jonathan Law

By Milford Mirror on May 1, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Jonathan Law’s boys tennis team lost to Notre Dame, 5-2, on Tuesday.

Singles

#1 Andrew Farchetti (ND) def. Adarsh Senthilnathan 6-0, 6-0

#2 Audre Singer (ND) def. Kenny Wright 6-0, 6-0

#3 Oliver Suamon (ND) def. Anish Sikhinam 6-3, 6-3

#4 Connor Kauffman (ND) def. Marcelo Silva def. Lucas Greifzu 6-2, 6-1

Doubles

#1 Nick Dostal and Brian Zirkel (L) def. Euan Quesada and Ejuan Wicko 6-3, 6-1

#2 Jack Jannitto and Justin Pollio (ND) def. Angel Santiago and Lucas Greifzu 6-4, 6-4

#3 Massi Cori and Andrew Ancheta (ND) def Matt Brooks and Krishnan Patel 6-3, 1-6, 12-10

