The Foran High girls lacrosse team fell by a score of 14-7 to SCC rival Sacred Heart Academy on Tuesday.

Emily Kwalek had two goals and Samantha O’Neill had a goal and an assist for the Lions (2-8).

Haley Byers, Eva Knudsen, Cassie Bennett and Bridget Collins all scored goals.

Shea Phelan made eight saves and Chloe Oliver had four stops.

Jacquelyn Blois scored four goals for SHA (4-6).