Baseball: Jonathan Law out slugs Career in 13-8 win

By Milford Mirror on May 1, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Jonathan Law’s baseball team jumped all over Career Magnet on Tuesday, when coach Greg Simler’s Lawmen won a 13-8 decision.

Carl Maxwell hit a grand-slam home run to give Law, now 6-6, a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Maxwell finished the game with three hits and five RBIs.

Bryan Reed and Vinny Schulte, who doubled, each drove in two runs.

Dillon LaRoche had three of 15 hits for the Lawmen.

Connor Creane (2-1) picked up the win on the mound.

Law      413 041 0   13R 15H 2E
Career  012 031 1      8R 9H 4E
Law: Connor Creane (W 2-1), Bryan Reed (4), Bill Romero (5), Matt Boath (6) and Vinny Schulte
Career: Maggiori (L), Lugo (5) and Baez

