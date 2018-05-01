Milford Mirror

Boys golf: Lawmen defeat Hillhouse

By Milford Mirror on May 1, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Jonathan Law boys golf team defeated Hillhouse on Tuesday with the Lawmen shooting a team score of 171.

Ryan Mola was the medalist, shooting a 39.

