Obituary: Linda E. Breving

Linda Eugenia Liotti Breving passed from this life Monday, April 30th, while under the excellent care of Masonicare Hospice in Wallingford, CT.

Linda enjoyed 23 years of retirement, after 20 years as Small Claims Clerk in Superior Court, Milford, CT.

Her retirement years were fully dedicated to her four granddaughters — Kadie Groh of Washington, D.C.; Erika Groh of Cary, NC; Amanda Breving of Orange and Milford, CT; and Olivia Breving of Orange and Milford, CT. Her grandchildren called her ‘Beeba’ and she wore the name proudly. She split her retirement years between North Carolina and Connecticut — evenly distributing her love, time, patience and sense of fun between the four girls.

A lifelong Democrat and supporter of free speech, Linda never hesitated to weave salty language into her extensive and impressive vocabulary. She was born and raised in Bronx, NY — and proudly kept her New York accent and mindset.

In addition to her grandchildren, Linda leaves behind a son, Christopher Breving of Milford, CT; and a daughter, Susan Groh of Cary, NC — who will miss her passionate support for their dreams, her interest in their lives, and her marathon telephone and in-person conversations.

No funeral services, at Linda’s request. She will be buried with her parents in Medusa, New York.

In lieu of flowers, Linda requested donations to Masonic Charity Foundation of CT Annual Appeal, PO Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492.

The family is being compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT.

