Milford police arrested a local man May 1 and charged him with sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Police said, Derek Hagedorn, 28, of 61 Judith Drive, was investigated following reports of possible sexual abuse.

An arrest warrant was sought and Hagedorn was charged with sexual assault in the second degree, sexual assault in the fourth degree, criminal attempt at sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor.

He was held in police custody on $100,000 bond.