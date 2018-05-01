Funding woes may jeopardize next year’s fishing derby

Next year’s Milford Children’s Trout Derby may be in trouble.

The cost to run the annual derby, organized by the Milford Striped Bass Club, is about $13,000. About $9,000 goes toward stocking the pond, and the rest goes toward expenses like banners, trophies and prizes. Much of the funding comes from private donations, said the club’s president, Jim Pritchard.

This year, derby organizers learned that one of their big sponsors will no longer help fund the event.

The 2018 trout derby is Saturday, and it’s set to go, marking the 50th anniversary of the event, but whether there will be a 51st event depends on finding additional funds.

The club ran into the same problem in recent years. In 2012 the club announced that sponsors had cut back, donations had been slimmer than in previous years, and costs were going up all the while.

But they managed to secure a new supporter, who they believed would keep the derby going.

This year, with the loss of that sponsor, the stakes are just as high.

Without additional support, “it will end,” said Jennifer Lalond, who chairs the annual derby with her husband, Shawn.

Anyone interested in helping fund the annual derby may call Lalond at 203-671-9545, email her at [email protected], or send donations to Milford Striped Bass Club, P.O. Box 103, Milford CT 06460.

