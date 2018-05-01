Milford Mirror

Boys tennis: Foran Lions win second straight on road

By Milford Mirror on May 1, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

For the second straight match, coach Alan Stern’s Foran High boys tennis team went on the road to post a 4-3 victory, this time against East Haven on Monday.

The Lions (5-5) swept singles and battled through close matches with the Easties (4-6) in doubles play.

Singles: Ryan Money (F) def. Rob Scalese 6-4, 6-4; Addison Poffenberger (F) def. Ant Petola 6-1, 6-0; Evan Miller (F) def. Nick Kluth 6-3, 6-2; Makano Takeuchi (Foran) def. Dan Murtagh 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Seth Proto/Doug Comesanas (EH) def. Sem Jans/Nico Esposito 2-6, 7-5, 6-4; Luke Delgudice/Joe Brown (EH) def. Max Change/Connor Rowe 6-7, 6-1, Tiebreaker (10-8); Marchello Delucia/Matt Divito (EH) def. Gean DeGuzman/Matt Urquia 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Boys tennis: Foran tops East Haven, 4-3
  2. Boys tennis: Lions lose to Dragons
  3. Boys tennis: Lawmen defeat Foran Lions
  4. Football: Foran High defeats East Haven, 31-7

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Boys tennis: Lawmen defeat Wilbur Cross, 6-1 Next Post Funding woes may jeopardize next year’s fishing derby
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress