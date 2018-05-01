Boys tennis: Foran Lions win second straight on road

For the second straight match, coach Alan Stern’s Foran High boys tennis team went on the road to post a 4-3 victory, this time against East Haven on Monday.

The Lions (5-5) swept singles and battled through close matches with the Easties (4-6) in doubles play.

Singles: Ryan Money (F) def. Rob Scalese 6-4, 6-4; Addison Poffenberger (F) def. Ant Petola 6-1, 6-0; Evan Miller (F) def. Nick Kluth 6-3, 6-2; Makano Takeuchi (Foran) def. Dan Murtagh 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Seth Proto/Doug Comesanas (EH) def. Sem Jans/Nico Esposito 2-6, 7-5, 6-4; Luke Delgudice/Joe Brown (EH) def. Max Change/Connor Rowe 6-7, 6-1, Tiebreaker (10-8); Marchello Delucia/Matt Divito (EH) def. Gean DeGuzman/Matt Urquia 6-1, 2-6, 7-5.