Boys tennis: Lawmen defeat Wilbur Cross, 6-1

Jonathan Law’s boys tennis team defeated Wilbur Cross, 6-1, on Monday.
Singles:
#1 Adarsh Senthilnathan (L) def. Ida Brooks 6-0, 6-0
#2 Kenny Wright (L) def. Anli Raymond 6-2, 6-3
#3 Anish Sikhinam (L) def. Sara Thakur 6-3, 6-3
#4 Jacob Martin (WC) def. Lucas Greifzu 6-2, 6-1
Doubles:
#1 Nick Dostal and Brian Zirkel (L) def. Thea Ranelli and Britney Bailey 6-1, 6-0
#2 Angel Santiago and Mercelo Silva (L) def. Charlie Cairo and Wilson Coronel 7-6, 6-2
#3 Massi Cori and Andrew Ancheta (L) def Jonathan Lapo and Fernando Morales 7-6, 5-7, 11-9