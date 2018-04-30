Obituary: Robert F. Mahoney Jr., 76, formerly of Milford

Robert F. Mahoney Jr., age 76, resident of Altmar, NY since 1990, formerly of Milford, CT, passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, NY.

Robert was born May 25, 1941 in Milford, CT, the son of Robert and Estella Kossbiel Mahoney Sr. He graduated from Milford High School in 1959 and served in the United States Army from 1960 until 1962.

Robert was employed as a telephone repairman for Southern New England Telephone Company in New Haven, CT for 30 years, retiring in 1990. He married Muriel Hill on April 21, 1990. In his retirement, Robert became a drift boat captain, and spent several years guiding on the Salmon River.

He was an avid fisherman, hunter and loved the outdoors.

Surviving his wife, Muriel, one daughter, Lori (Mark) Shephard of Boylston, NY, three sons, Robert Mahoney of Connecticut, Patrick (Kristin) Mahoney of Altmar, NY, John (Sandy) Mahoney of Orwell, NY, three brothers, Michael Mahoney of Tillamook, OR, Thomas Mahoney of Milford, CT and Peter Mahoney of Bend, OR, one sister, Susan Walker of Olympia, WA, 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 2nd, at Riverside Cemetery in Altmar. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.

Donations in Robert’s memory may be made to the Milford Striped Bass Club, PO Box 103, Milford, CT 06460 to support the children’s annual trout fishing derby.