Milford Mirror

Minute with the Mayor: Pond dredging

By Milford Mirror on April 30, 2018 in News ·

Minute with the Mayor, a video series created by the City of Milford, this week focuses on dredging of city ponds.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Minute with the Mayor: Naugatuck Avenue reconstruction complete
  2. Minute with the Mayor: West Shore Middle School project
  3. Minute with the Mayor: Milford Little League merger
  4. Minute with the Mayor: Kindergarten registration

Tags: ,

Previous Post Waterbury teens caught after chase on I-95 Next Post Did I Say That? Plastic bag plight
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress