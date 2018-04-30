Waterbury teens caught after chase on I-95

A 19-year-old from Waterbury and three juveniles face charges after a pursuit police said is related to recent car burglaries in Westport.

Westport police contacted State Police Troop G shortly before 3 Monday morning to report they were in pursuit of two vehicles wanted in connection with vehicle break-ins. Westport police broke off their pursuit near Exit 18, and reported that the vehicles continued north on I-95.

Department of Transportation camera operators immediately located both vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed near Exit 25, according to State Police. Both vehicles were then seen on DOT cameras stopping at Exit 30, where everyone got into a sedan and abandoned an Acura. DOT personnel were able to track the second vehicle, later determined to be a stolen Hyundai, continuing north on I-95 until troopers caught up with the vehicle in West Haven.

State Police continued the pursuit, deploying stop sticks, which puncture a vehicle’s tires, near Exit 59 in Guilford. The stolen vehicle came to a stop between exits 59 and 60 in Guilford.

The driver, Jordan Butler of Bishop Street in Waterbury, was charged with operating a vehicle with a suspended license, reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, risk of injury to a child, second-degree larceny and second-degree reckless endangerment. Bond was set at $25,000 and he was due to appear at state Superior Court in Bridgeport Tuesday, May 1.

The three youths were issued juvenile summonses and released to their parents, according to State Police.