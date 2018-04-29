Obituary: Andrew Fitzgerald Youngbar

On April 27, 2018, Andrew Fitzgerald Youngbar went to be with his Lord.

He was born on July 26, 1968.

He is the loving son of the late Jessie (nee Dale) and Daniel Youngbar, Sr., cherished brother of Terry L. Jones (Marty), Daniel P. Youngbar, Jr. (Rebecca), Robin L. Spinks (Rick) and Tracy L. Bennett (Ron); also survived by 11 nieces and nephews and 4 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew.

Loved dearly by his best friends, Frank and Darlene Gublet, his Lowe’s family and countless friends, uncles, aunts, and cousins.

Andrew touched the lives of many people with his humor, stories and genuine concern for all.

Mr. Youngbar rests at the family operated HUBBARD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4107 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229. The family will receive guests on Thursday, May 3, 2018 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. And where Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park.

Contributions in memory of Andrew may be made to the American Heart Association, at donatenow.heart.org.