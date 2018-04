Jonathan Law traveled to Norwalk to play Brien McMahon on Saturday, losing a 14-9 decision to the Senators.

Law is 6-2. McMahon 5-3.

Olivia Keator scored four goals and Laura Dennigan had three.

Andria Torres had a goal and three assists.

Emily Tournas scored a goal and Colleen Goodwin had two assists.

Mary Lonergan made seven saves.

Leading McMahon were Caitlyn Hasker (five goals) and Anna MaKaen (four goals).