Girls soccer: Lady Lawmen defeat rival Foran

By Peter Vander Veer on April 27, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Andria Torres makes a move toward net, as Foran’s Lia Burrows defends. — David G. Whitham photo

The Jonathan Law girls lacrosse team kept its perfect record against Foran High intact by posting an 8-5 win over their city rivals on Thursday at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex.

It was the seventh straight victory by a Law team dating back to the 2014 when the two teams met as junior varsity squads.

Law jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead, as Colleen Goodwin scored three of her game-high four goals in the first nine minutes.

Foran cut Law’s lead to 6-4 on a goal by Emily Kwalek a little over two minutes into the second half, but that was as close as the Lions got.

Andria Torres added a pair of goals and Emily Tournas had a goal and two assists for the Lady Lawmen, who won their sixth straight game in bringing their record to 6-3.

Law out shot Foran, 22-16, with Lions goalie Shea Phelan making seven saves and Law’s Stella Patrick kicking out six.

Hayley Byers scored twice for Foran (2-7).

“We took advantage of the opportunities that were presented to us,” said Law coach Lynette Martinez. “They did a very nice job of running a deliberate offense, which allowed them to get back in the game.”

Foran coach Jack Connors liked his team’s comeback.

“We’ve had this problem for a few games,” he said. “We get ourselves in trouble early on and then we can’t fully recover. We might be getting moral victories, but they don’t count in the won-lost column.”

