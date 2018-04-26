Boys soccer: Will Mauro leads Lions past Lawmen

Senior attacker Will Mauro scored a school-tying record of seven goals and added an assist on Thursday night in leading the Foran High boys lacrosse team to a 16-7 win over city rival Jonathan Law at the Vito DeVito Sports Complex.

Tied at 4-4 after one quarter, the Lions went on a scoring rampage in the second period. Mauro scored twice, and Matt Davidson added a pair, in a 6-0 barrage which gave Foran a 10-4 lead at halftime.

Ethan McVoy and Zac Cleary also had three goals each, as Foran outshot Law, 47-25, in earning its second consecutive win and bringing its over-all won-lost record to 3-5.

Law goalie Brett Pisani made 15 saves while Foran’s Sean O’Connor stopped seven.

“We’ve been able to score early in games, but we haven’t been able to put games away,” said Foran coach Brian Adkins. “Tonight we did just that. We took 16 shots in the second quarter and didn’t allow them a single shot on goal. Our mind-set was good tonight.”

Law was led by Cole Egersheim who had four goals and picked up a pair of assists. The loss was the fourth in a row and brought Law’s record to 3-5.

“We weren’t very good in transition against them,” said Law coach Mike Forget. “We weren’t getting back and they kept beating us to the net. I thought we played well offensively in the first quarter and kept ourselves in the game. But they blew us out in that second quarter.”