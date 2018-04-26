Milford Tennis Association Open House at Eisenhower

The Milford Tennis Association is holding its annual open house to register tennis players on Saturday, May 12, at Eisenhower Park from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Bring your racquet for organized play on the Leroy Doolittle Courts.

The Open House will be held rain or shine.

At this time, the first 50 M.T.A. members will receive a free gift of a cans of tennis balls.

In addition, those who register by May 12 will be in a drawing for a $25 gift certificates from Dick’s Sports.

The M.T.A. organizes league singles, doubles and mixed leagues by NTRP levels from 3.0 to 4.0 for men and women and mixed.

Winners and finalists will receive awards.

Other levels can be created if there is enough interest.

For additional information or application forms, contact Marilyn Kolwicz at [email protected]