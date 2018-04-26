Milford Mirror

Milford Tennis Association Open House at Eisenhower

By Milford Mirror on April 26, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features ·

The Milford Tennis Association is holding its annual open house to register tennis players on Saturday, May 12, at Eisenhower Park from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Bring your racquet for organized play on the Leroy Doolittle Courts.

The Open House will be held rain or shine.

At this time, the first 50 M.T.A. members will receive a free gift of a cans of tennis balls.

In addition, those who register by May 12 will be in a drawing for a $25 gift certificates from Dick’s Sports.

The M.T.A. organizes league singles, doubles and mixed leagues by NTRP levels from 3.0 to 4.0 for men and women and mixed.

Winners and finalists will receive awards.

Other levels can be created if there is enough interest.

For additional information or application forms, contact Marilyn Kolwicz at [email protected]

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Tennis Open House set for Eisenhower Park
  2. Milford Tennis Association holding Open House
  3. Milford Tennis Association open house May 20
  4. Fishing class

Tags: ,

Previous Post Girls tennis: Lions top Gaelettes Next Post Boys soccer: Will Mauro leads Lions past Lawmen
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress