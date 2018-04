The Jonathan Law softball team rallied from a six-run deficit before falling to North Haven, 6-4, on Thursday.

Gina Boccamazzo had two hits with a double and an RBI for Law.

Sara Lombardi had three hits and three RBIs, with a two-run home run for North Haven. Erin Ashely had two hits.

NH 1 0 5 0 0 0 0 6 10 2

Law 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 4 10 4

Batteries

Law: Brianna Buccitti (7-4) and Kacy O’Connor

North Haven: Lauren Card and Gigi Russo