High school weekly sports roundup

Jonathan Law’s girls lacrosse team defeated West Haven, 15-3.
Nine Lady Lawmen found their way into the scorebook, as the locals improved to 4-1. Colleen Goodwin scored four goals.
Erin Goodwin, Olivia Keator and Andria Torres had two goal each. Scoring one goal were Laura Dennigan, Jordyn Konlian, Emily Tournas, Molly Murray and Katie McNellis. Keator had three assists, Torres two and Konlian one. Stella Patrick stopped eight shots.
Foran boys lacrosse
Will Mauro scored six goals when the Foran High boys lacrosse team to a 16-3 victory at Hamden on Monday. Zac Cleary had four goals for coach Brian Adkins’ Lions (2-5). Ethan McVoy and Matt Davidson tallied two goals each. Nick DeBiase and Andrew Janik tacked on goals. McVoy had three assists. Max Tavitian and Cleary each had two assists. Mauro and DeBiase had assists. Sean O’Connor made nine saves. Foran lost to Stratford High, 7-4, on Saturday. Mauro, McVoy, Janik and Cleary accounted for the goals.Tavitian had an assist.
Law boys lacrosse
Jonathan Law lost to Shelton High, 20-6, on Friday. Law and Shelton are both 3-3 on the season. Cole Egersheim scored two goals and had an assist. Santiago Palacio had a goal and three assists. Hayden Hulme, Cobi Casey and Jake Bombace scored goals. Zach Passaro had an assist. Brett Pisani made nine saves and Pat Caron two.
Foran girls lacrosse
Foran High forced an extra session, before Stratford High won a 9-8 overtime decision on Saturday. Coach John Connors’ Lions scored the last five goals in regulation, including a match-tying goal by Samantha O’Neill with 1:42 remaining. Stratford’s Cora Martonak won the game for the Red Devils with a goal with 1:46 remaining in OT. Haley Byers scored three goals for Foran, now 2-6. Eva Knudsen and O’Neill each had two goals and two assists. Emily Kwalek scored a goal and added an assist. Chloe Oliver stopped eight shots by Stratford (4-4). Foran lost to Amity High, 16-14, on Thursday. Foran had a three-goal lead at 14-11 with under three minutes to play. Amity, up a player down the stretch, then scored the next five goals, with the go-ahead tally scored by Jenna Walsh with 1:18 to play. O’Neill scored five goals to go with an assist. Byars and Kwalik each scored three goals and added an assist. Knudsen scored two goals and had two assists. Cassie Bennett scored a goal and had an assist. Mikayla Perry had an assist and Shea Phelan made eight saves. Foran lost a 16-10 decision to Shelton High last Tuesday. Byers (assist) and O’Neill each scored four goals. Knudsen had four assists. Allie May had a goal and three assists. Kwalek scored a goal. Phelan made eight saves.
Law softball
Jonathan Law team defeated Stratford High, 15-1, on Saturday. Coach Melanie Blude’s Lady Lawmen had 15 hits, as they improved to 7-2. Maddie Lula was 3-for-3 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored. Skyler Bender was 3-for-4 with a triple. Erica Boehm added two hits. Brianna Buccitti struck out 10. Buccitti allowed only four hits when Law defeated Sacred Heart Academy, 5-1, last Wednesday. Buccitti had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Gina Boccamazzo and Kacy O’Connor added two hits a piece.
Law boys tennis
Jonathan Law lost to Hamden High, 5-2. Singles: Sale Levine (H) beat Sanskar Shah (JL) 6-0, 6-0; Alesha Agartala (H) def. Adarsh Sonthilnathan (JL) 6-1, 6-0; Alex Proscino (H) def. Anish Silehinam (JL) 6-2, 6-2; Dave Gutierrez (H) def. Massimiiano Lori (JL) 6-2, 6-2. Doubles: Nick Dostal & Brian Zirleel (JL) def. Ramon Fille & Chris Hart (H) 6-3, 6-2 ; Slim Rodican & Connor Grace (H) def. Rohin Manohar & Lucas Greifzu (JL) 6-3, 6-3; Law by default.
Law girls tennis
Jonathan Law lost to Shelton High, 6-1. Singles: Monica Pydipati (L) def. Nichole Oliver 6-0, 6-0; Nell Komorowski (S) def. Jenna Bagdasarian 6-2, 6-1; Jess Weiss (S) def. Bridget Sanchez 6-2, 6-3; Sarah Gloria (S) def. Sreeya Gudlavalleti 6-0, 6-0. Doubles: Vicky Kostour/Elise Wardell (S) def. Brynn Costello/Meghan Loftus 6-0, 6-0; Zoe Rogers/Eunice Kim (S) def. Jasmine Enriquez/Tasbita Ahmed 6-0, 6-0; Mairy Dib/Meg Pineau (S) def. Emma Liscinsky/Umnia Rahman 6-0, 6-0.