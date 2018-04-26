Girls tennis: Lions enjoying fine season

“Our seniors are doing a great job as leaders, and we have a tremendously talented group of young players that have contributed to our fine start,” Foran High girls tennis coach Melissa Kaminski said.

“Grace Hiza, Kyra Johnson, Sarah Lockwood and Arshia Puri have been key factors, playing singles 1, 2, 3 and 4. I am so thrilled with how our team competes and plays for each other. There is a quiet confidence with this group that makes them collectively special.”

Foran is off to a 7-2 start.

After the Lions dropped their first match of the season, 6-1, to North Haven last Wednesday, they posted wins of 7-0 over Platt Tech on Friday at 6-1 over Lyman Hall of Wallingford on Saturday.

Winning at singles in the Platt Tech match were Hiza (8-1), Johnson (8-1), Lockwood (8-0), Puri (8-0) and Julia Harrington (8-0). In doubles, Natalie Hubler and Izzy Connelly won 8-1, and Meghan Stokes and Eleanor Noyes won 8-1.

Versus Lyman Hall in doubles, Harrington and Hubler won 8-3, Stokes and Zoe Eichner won 8-6, and Kaitlyn Dalby and Vaishnavi Bulusu competed at No. 3 doubles.

Johnson won 6-0, 6-0 over Lyman Hall’s Alexis Agro at No. 1 singles. Adding wins versus Lyman Hall were Lockwood at No. 2 singles 6-0, 6-0, Puri 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles and Eleanor Noyes 6-2, 6-1.

In an earlier 4-3 win over Hamden, Hiza won 6-1, 6-3, Lockwood won 6-0, 6-0 and Puri won 6-4, 6-3. Johnson lost a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 decision. In doubles, Stokes and Noyes won 6-3, 6-4 to clinch the victory. Connelly and Hubler, and Harrington and Eichner, all went three sets.

Foran suffered its second loss Monday, a 5-2 defeat at the hands of unbeaten Mercy High (9-0) in Middletown. Hiza won 6-4, 4-6, 6-0. Lockwood won 6-2, 6-0.