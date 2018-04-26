Track and field: Law, Foran boast state qualifiers

The Jonathan Law and Foran High boys and girls track and field teams will be busy this week with meets at Branford for Law and home to Daniel Hand and Cheshire for Foran.

Law boys coach Joe Beler and girls coach Linwood Schulte will take their charges to Danbury High this coming weekend for the O’Grady Duals, scheduled to begin on Friday at 5 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. They will then visit Daniel Hand in Madison on Tuesday at 3:45.

Foran boys coach Pete Jambor and girls coach Rick Raucci’s squads begin the week home to Hand and Cheshire. They will visit Hillhouse on Tuesday for a meet at Bowen Field beginning at 3:45.

The Lawmen improved to 6-0 with a sweep of Amity, Wilbur Cross and host Xavier in Middletown last Tuesday.

“The team is having a strong season,” Beler said. “Going back to last season the team is 20-1 in dual meets and the only loss is to Hand, which was the State Open champions. The team has aspirations to have an undefeated dual meet season, take the Hammonasset championship, as well as SCC East, SCC and Class MM. We are deep in many events and if the chips fall the right way there is no limit to how many titles this team can win.

“Mike Plaskon is anchor (4×100) and qualified for states in the 100 and 200. Jordan Beck is coming off All State for indoor hurdles and has qualified in both 110 high hurdles and the 300IM. Andrew Paulus is a state qualifier in discus (120-4).

“Naheim Washington as a freshman ran at the Indoor Nationals in NYC at the Armory. He has qualified for outdoor nationals in the 100 and in states for the 100 and 200.

“Matt Marino has qualified for states in the 400 and 800. Will Contaxis and Dean Pettway have qualified for states in the high jump. Alex Fisk has qualified in the long jump and Derrick McLaughlin in the triple jump.”

The Lady Lawmen rolled to wins of 127-22 over Lauralton and 114-36 over Foran, by taking 16 out of 18 firsts against the Crusaders and 13 of 18 against Foran. Collecting wins against both opponents for Law were freshmen Ashley Shaw (400 meters), Andriana Bruno (long jump), Hannah Broderick (triple jump), and veterans Tamara Thacker (100, 200 meters), Shawna Winters (shot put, discus), Molly Mercaldo (110 hurdles), Lily Baldieri (pole vault) and Olivia Kowalski (javelin). Also enjoying an outstanding day were the Law relays, as the 400-meter, 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter relays were all victorious. The 400 team consisted of Holly Caldwell, Dominicka Michnik, Jocelyn Wirth and Thacker. The 3,200 team, guided by assistant coach J.D. Rhode, consisted of freshmen Katelyn Konareski, Alexis Voytek, Midori Hughes and Kaylee Brotherton. The 1,600 team also was all freshmen, with Shaw, Hannah Rascoli, Konareski and Brotherton.

Foran High

“We are sitting at 4 wins and 4 losses at the moment, but our losses have come against some very strong teams (North Haven, Law, Lyman Hall and Notre Dame),” Jambor said. “Although we have many seniors, we are still a fairly young and inexperienced team. The kids are working hard and improving with each meet. That has really been our focus — to show constant improvement.

“As predicted, our trio of outstanding pole vaulters has been phenomenal. Jared Hubler, Kyle Stuart and Nick Costantini have all cleared 12 feet 6 inches and are looking to go much higher as the season goes on.”

Foran took on unbeaten Lyman Hall, East Haven and Notre Dame last Wednesday. Kevin Preneta was first in the 1600-meter run with a time of 4:49.2. Stuart won the pole vault at 12-0. Ryan Michelson earned first in the shot put at 39-02.75.

The Foran girls defeated Career and West Haven and lost to Lyman Hall last Tuesday. Emma Cote won the 800-meter with a time of 2:51.11. Catherine Weed tied for first in the javelin throw at 80-7. Lauren Heenan won the pole vault.

Freshman, sophomore meet

The Lawmen Froshmore Meet was held at Jonathan Law on Saturday. More than 450 athletes, grades 9 and 10, from 28 teams (14 girls and 14 boys teams) and five conferences competed. The Law boys team took first place and the girls took second. Law’s Walker Stebbins, Ethan Harrigan, Spencer Deer and Naheim Washington were first in the 4×100 with a time of 48.6. The 4×400 team of Jon Vitale, Nyamka Munkhbat, Chris Wootton and Washington ran a 3:50.65 to earn gold. Dylan Ouellette was meet best in the triple jump at 34-6. Foran’s Brett Dumais won the pole vault at 10-0.

Olivia Kowalski picked up a first in the javelin with a toss of 81-4. The 4×100 team of Alexis Agyeman, Julia Satterlee, Ashley Shaw and Brooke Dillman finished third. Dillman placed sixth in the 100, with a state qualifying time of 13.28. Shaw was third in the 400.The 4×800 team (Katelyn Konareski, Midori Hughes, Hannah Rascoll and Kaylee Brotherton) placed second. Konareski and Brotherton finished second and fifth, respectively, in the 800. Rascoll earned a fourth in the 1600. Lily Baldieri had an outstanding day, finishing fourth in the 100 hurdles, fifth in the 300 hurdles and third in the pole vault.