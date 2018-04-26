Milford Mirror

Clothing collection benefits Rape Crisis Center

By Milford Mirror on April 26, 2018 in Lead News, News ·

The Milford and Orange Lions Clubs are sponsoring “Clothes for a Cause” on Saturday, May 5, to collect new clothes for the Rape Crisis Center of Milford. The center serves Milford, Orange, Derby, Ansonia, Seymour, Shelton and West Haven.

The new clothing drop off location for Milford is Walmart of Milford, 1365 Boston Post Rd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Orange Lions location is High Plains Community Center, 525 Orange Center Rd., from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Suggested items (new clothing only please) are women sizes medium and X-large athletic pants, shirts, sweatshirts, socks, T-shirts, underwear and flip-flops.

For more information call 203-901-9062.

Previously Published Related Posts:

  1. Milford police help in nationwide sting to save children from prostitution rings
  2. Former Kimberly Diner on Post Road demolished
  3. Staneski to challenge incumbent, Maroney, for 119th district seat
  4. Man strikes employee for announcing time for bar to close

Tags: ,

Previous Post Theater group takes part in Great Give Next Post Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Sunday at Lisman Landing
About author
Milford Mirror

Milford Mirror


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Milford Mirror

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Milford Mirror, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress