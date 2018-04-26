Clothing collection benefits Rape Crisis Center

The Milford and Orange Lions Clubs are sponsoring “Clothes for a Cause” on Saturday, May 5, to collect new clothes for the Rape Crisis Center of Milford. The center serves Milford, Orange, Derby, Ansonia, Seymour, Shelton and West Haven.

The new clothing drop off location for Milford is Walmart of Milford, 1365 Boston Post Rd., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Orange Lions location is High Plains Community Center, 525 Orange Center Rd., from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Suggested items (new clothing only please) are women sizes medium and X-large athletic pants, shirts, sweatshirts, socks, T-shirts, underwear and flip-flops.

For more information call 203-901-9062.