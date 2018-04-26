Theater group takes part in Great Give

Pantochino Productions is participating in The Great Give® 2018, an online giving event for nonprofit organizations sponsored by the Community Foundation of Greater New Haven.

The 36-hours event starts May 1 at 8 a.m. and lasts until 8 p.m. May 2. Online donations are matched with funds from the foundation, and this year Bank of America is providing a $10,000.00 matching pool for performing arts organizations. Throughout the event, Pantochino is eligible for special cash prizes.

“This is our only fundraising effort this year,” said co-producer Bert Bernardi. “The Great Give is a wonderful opportunity for local residents to make an impact on our children, on families, on the arts, and on Milford itself.”

Donations can be made to Pantochino at www.givegreater.org anytime during the 36 hours. Go to site and search Pantochino Productions.