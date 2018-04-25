Annual Harley Davidson raffle underway

Tickets are available for the Devon Rotary’s 2018 Harley Davidson raffle, an annual fundraiser that supports the club’s foundation, which provides grants to numerous nonprofit organizations in Milford, support for projects such as the downtown Milford flag pole and new Founders Walk electronic community bulletin board.

Proceeds also fund scholarships to graduating high schools seniors

Top prize in the raffle is a 2018 Harley Davidson Road King, with a value of more than $18,000. Second prize is a $300 gift certificate to Brothers Harley Davidson in Branford, with third prize being a $200 gift certificate to Brothers Harley Davidson.

Tickets are available for a donation of $100 each, with a maximum of 500 tickets being made available. Winning tickets will be drawn on Tuesday, June 19, at 8 p.m. at the Stonebridge Restaurant, 50 Daniel St., Milford.