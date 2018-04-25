Senior Center salutes volunteers

The Milford Senior Center celebrated its volunteers’ efforts Monday, April 23, with the annual Volunteer Awards Brunch.

The center serves the specialized needs of the city’s senior population and provides a variety of services ranging from exercise classes, creative writing, choral and Gospel choirs to medical transportation, Medicare information assistance and Meals on Wheels among many other services and classes.

The center also offers the Ahrens Program that is tailored for older adults with cognitive impairments who require a supervised environment.

The brunch held at the center honored the following volunteers: Susan Persett as Consignment Volunteer, Paula Hartlett as Office Volunteer, Terry Manno as Community Café Volunteer, Linda Gill as Ahrens Program Volunteer and Barbara Harrington as Food Bank Volunteer.

For a full listing of the Center’s programming and services, see http://milfordctseniorcenter.com.