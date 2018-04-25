Milford Mirror

Boys track: Lions meet pair of SCC opponents

By Milford Mirror on April 25, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The Foran High Lions boys track and field team took on Cheshire and Daniel Hand on Tuesday, with the Rams and Tigers topping Foran and Hand defeating Cheshire.

4x800m Relay: Hand: Parthasarthy, Carcone, Bennard, Porte 8:47

4×100 m Relay: Cheshire: Andrea, Levendask, Sudhoff, McAlinden 45.9

110 m High Hurdles:  Hand: Greyson McGeary 16.7

100m Dash: Cheshire Le Killea 11.2

1600m Run: Cheshire Murray 4:35

400m Dash: Cheshire Killea 51.3

300m Intermediate Hurdles: Hand McGeary 42.6

800m Run: Hand Nick Porta 2:02

200m Dash: Cheshire Killian 23.0

3200m Run: Cheshire Mellitt 10:16.1

4x400m Relay: Hand Calderon, Bennard, Hines, Porte 3:35.2

Long Jump:  Hand Jesse Cutz 18′-3″

Triple Jump:  Hand Dunkinson 37-05″

High Jump: Quincy Heinrich 5′-10″

Pole Vault: Foran Jared Hubler 13′-6″

Shot Put: Hand Mike Burchell 52′-0″

Javelin: Hand Isaiah McNeally 148′

Discus: Cheshire Drew Zebarth 133′-09″

