Boys track: Lions meet pair of SCC opponents

The Foran High Lions boys track and field team took on Cheshire and Daniel Hand on Tuesday, with the Rams and Tigers topping Foran and Hand defeating Cheshire.

4x800m Relay: Hand: Parthasarthy, Carcone, Bennard, Porte 8:47

4×100 m Relay: Cheshire: Andrea, Levendask, Sudhoff, McAlinden 45.9

110 m High Hurdles: Hand: Greyson McGeary 16.7

100m Dash: Cheshire Le Killea 11.2

1600m Run: Cheshire Murray 4:35

400m Dash: Cheshire Killea 51.3

300m Intermediate Hurdles: Hand McGeary 42.6

800m Run: Hand Nick Porta 2:02

200m Dash: Cheshire Killian 23.0

3200m Run: Cheshire Mellitt 10:16.1

4x400m Relay: Hand Calderon, Bennard, Hines, Porte 3:35.2

Long Jump: Hand Jesse Cutz 18′-3″

Triple Jump: Hand Dunkinson 37-05″

High Jump: Quincy Heinrich 5′-10″

Pole Vault: Foran Jared Hubler 13′-6″

Shot Put: Hand Mike Burchell 52′-0″

Javelin: Hand Isaiah McNeally 148′

Discus: Cheshire Drew Zebarth 133′-09″