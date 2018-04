Jonathan Law took a healthy halftime lead and defeated Sheehan High, 10-6, in an SCC girls lacrosse game on Tuesday.

Law took a 7-3 lead at the break en route to winning for the fifth time in six games.

Andria Torres and Olivia Keator each had four goals to go with two assists, against the Titans (4-4).

Laura Dennigan scored two goals and had an assist.

Colleen Goodwin had two assists. Erin Goodwin and Emily Tournas had one assist each.

Stella Patrick made nine saves.