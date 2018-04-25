Boys tennis: Foran’s Evan Miller wins marathon match

The Foran High boys tennis team dropped a 6-1 decision to Cheshire on Tuesday.

“Evan Miller’s No. 2 singles match with Yasin Tarabar was very close,” Foran coach Alan Stern said. “After losing the second set 6-4, Evan battled his way through the super-tiebreaker, managing to eke out a 10-7 win after over two hours of playing.”

Singles: Yasha Laskin (C) def. Ryan Money 6-2, 6-0; Evan Miller (F) def. Yasin Tarabar 6-4, 4-6, tiebreaker (10-7); Dan Eldredge (C) def. Makano Takeuchi 2-6, 6-1, 6-3; Keith Arneson (C) def. Nico Esposito (V) 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles: Nate Pisani/Ben Fritz (C) def. Sem Jans/Connor Rowe 6-1, 6-2; Andrew Walton/James Fanning (C) def. Matt Urquia/Petie Mata 6-0, 6-0; Christian Kjeldsen/Ethan Labagnara (C) def. Danny Abate/Kevin Huang 6-0, 6-0.