Girls tennis: Lions in tight match with Sheehan

By Milford Mirror on April 25, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Sheehan High upended Foran High, 4-3, in girls tennis on Tuesday.

The Titans improved to 5-4. The Lions are 7-3.

Singles: Justine Hoover (S) def. Grace Hiza 6-1, 6-1; Kyra Johnson (F) def. Srivani Agnihotran 1-6, 6-2, 6-1; Grace Waldron (S) def. Arshia Puri 6-4, 6-3; Eleanor Noyes (F) def. Alyssa Cassella 6-4, 6-1. Doubles: Christina Cappola-Chrystal Gallagher (S) def. Izzy Connelly-Natalie Hubler 6-3, 5-7, 6-2; Julia Harrington-Zoe Eichner (F) def. Shreva Patel-Rishima Patel 6-1, 6-2; Kristen Beebe-Caroline Dighello (S) def. Vaishnavi Bulusu-Meghan Stokes 6-4, 6-4.

