The National Service Office for Veterans will be available at the Fowler Building, Chapter 15, lower level, 45 New Haven Avenue, Tuesday, May 8, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for veterans to inquire about VA benefits.

No appointments are necessary; first come, first served. There will be help with all eligibility questions and assistance with filling out first claim or updating current percent rating. The DD-214 is required.

Contact Mike Coplan at 203 878-1165 with inquiries.