Mackenzie’s Beach Clean Up marks 10th anniversary

Mackenzie’s Beach Clean Up, now in its tenth year, will take place Saturday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The cleanup was started by then four-year-old Mackenzie when she noticed that the beaches were dirty and she wanted to clean the trash.

There will be three check-in tables this year, one at Walnut Beach, one at Silver Sands State Park and one at Gulf Beach.

The clean up is co-sponsored by the Walnut Beach Association, Save the Sound and

the Stratford Home Depot. Bags and gloves will be provided and there will be

free ice cream for the first 100 volunteers, donated by Walnut Beach Creamery.

Check out the facebook page: www.facebook.com/mackenziesbeachcleanup