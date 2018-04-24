Track: Lady Lawmen freshmen, sophomores excel

The Law Lawmen freshman/sophomore team placed second in the Lawman Froshmore Meet on Saturday.

Olivia Kowalski picked up a first in the javelin with a toss of 81-4.

The 4×100 team of Alexis Agyeman, Julia Satterlee, Ashley Shaw and Brooke Dillman finished third.

Dillman placed sixth in the 100, with a state qualifying time of 13.28.

Shaw was third in the 400.

The 4×800 team (Katelyn Konareski, Midori Hughes, Hannah Rascoll and Kaylee Brotherton) placed second.

Konareski and Brotherton finished second and fifth, respectively, in the 800.

Rascoll earned a fourth in the 1600.

Lily Baldieri had an outstanding day, finishing fourth in the 100 hurdles, fifth in the 300 hurdles and third in the pole vault.