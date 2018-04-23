Milford Mirror

Baseball: Unbeaten Tigers defeat Lawmen

By Milford Mirror on April 23, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

The undefeated Daniel Hand of Madison baseball team pounded out 15 hits and took advantage of eight walks against four Jonathan Law pitchers on Monday afternoon to post a 16-2, five-inning shortened SCC win in Milford.

It was the fifth time this season that the 10-0 Tigers have won mercy-rule games.

Four Hand hitters, Tom Hobin, Julian Banceji, Jim DeGrasse and Paul Gagliardi, had two hits apiece for the winners, who also got a two-hit, five-strikeout performance from Kyle Schaefer (4-0).

Ian Butler drove in four runs for the winners.

Law scored its runs in the fourth inning.

Conor Creane drove in Dillon LaRoche with a single to right. A throwing error allowed Evan Fratello, who had also singled, to score.

The loss left Law with a 5-6 record heading into its Wednesday home game against city rival Foran.

