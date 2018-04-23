Baseball: Unbeaten Tigers defeat Lawmen

The undefeated Daniel Hand of Madison baseball team pounded out 15 hits and took advantage of eight walks against four Jonathan Law pitchers on Monday afternoon to post a 16-2, five-inning shortened SCC win in Milford.

It was the fifth time this season that the 10-0 Tigers have won mercy-rule games.

Four Hand hitters, Tom Hobin, Julian Banceji, Jim DeGrasse and Paul Gagliardi, had two hits apiece for the winners, who also got a two-hit, five-strikeout performance from Kyle Schaefer (4-0).

Ian Butler drove in four runs for the winners.

Law scored its runs in the fourth inning.

Conor Creane drove in Dillon LaRoche with a single to right. A throwing error allowed Evan Fratello, who had also singled, to score.

The loss left Law with a 5-6 record heading into its Wednesday home game against city rival Foran.